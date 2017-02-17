Mid-air scare: Jet Airways flight 9w-118 escorted by German Air Force ...
New Delhi, February 19: On Thursday afternoon passengers boarded on Mumbai to London-bound Jet Airways flight faced a mid-air scare after the Indian aircraft reported communication failure. After the Cologne air traffic control in Germany failed to establish contact with the Indian aircraft, two fighter jets from the German Air Force were scrambled to rescue the plane.
