Mentally ill woman shot dead by Indian BSF near Sialkot

Protests erupted in a Pakistani village along the border with India after Indian border forces shot dead a mentally-ill woman who had crossed over, the media reported. After bringing to light this unprovoked aggression in all worldwide forums, without any change in the situation, the government has made a decision to build at least 50 bunkers for civilians along the shared boundary in Punjab to provide protection during cross-border firing incidents.

Chicago, IL

