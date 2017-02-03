Mayawati attacks PM Modi, says BJP re...

Mayawati attacks PM Modi, says BJP reeks of casteist mentality

14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Mayawati said "It is unbecoming of a person sitting on the post of Prime Minister to take names of individuals for his political fight..it shows his petty casteist mentality." PTI BSP Chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'SCAM' comment, saying that it is indicative of his party's petty casteist mentality.

