Maruti Suzuki amongst 'most preferred brand' of Indian automobile buyers, says Droom
New Delhi , Feb. 17 : Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the most complete cars from the house of Maruti Suzuki, emerged as the most popular car amongst Droom consumers for the second consecutive year. The model was followed closely by Toyota Innova and Honda City.
