Malaysia Targets One Million Tourist ...

Malaysia Targets One Million Tourist Arrivals From India In 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Shakir Husain NEW DELHI, Feb 15 -- Malaysia aims to attract one million tourists from India this year and has stepped up its tourism promotion efforts to achieve the ambitious target. "This year, we hope to achieve high targets from India, as much as one million arrivals," Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said at the inaugural ceremony of South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 3 hr MillikanMilks 8
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Tue Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,907,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC