Malaysia Targets One Million Tourist Arrivals From India In 2017
By Shakir Husain NEW DELHI, Feb 15 -- Malaysia aims to attract one million tourists from India this year and has stepped up its tourism promotion efforts to achieve the ambitious target. "This year, we hope to achieve high targets from India, as much as one million arrivals," Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said at the inaugural ceremony of South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.
