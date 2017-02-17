Malaysia announces free e-visas for Indians
Union Minister of State for Tourism Dr Mahesh Sharma and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz together inaugurate Satte 2017 in the city on Saturday Aziz said that sustainable tourism development was no longer a mere cliche but a major contributor to a more environmentally responsible economy Now, not only can you get a visa for the beautiful Malaya land with just a click on the mouse, but it is free as well. Only a $20 processing fee will be charged, while the visa fee has been waived.
