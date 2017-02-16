Luckily I escaped': Man accused of role in Pakistan mosque attack tells of his return to Canada
Rashid Ahmed answered the phone at his suburban home in Mississauga this week, which would not be unusual except for the fact that he is being investigated by Pakistani police over a deadly sectarian clash two months ago. "Luckily I escaped," he said in an interview during which he acknowledged that Pakistani police had named him "as a terrorist" over the Dec. 12 incident at a mosque in Pakistan's Chakwal district.
