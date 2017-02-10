Living bridge between India & UK

Sir Dominic Asquith , the British high commissioner to India, was in Calcutta for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Saturday. In his only interview on this brief visit, Asquith answered some questions at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club after a thrilling finish to the race for which the Queen sends a gold-plated trophy from Buckingham Palace to Calcutta through the British high commission every year.

