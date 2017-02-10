Living bridge between India & UK

Living bridge between India & UK

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Sir Dominic Asquith , the British high commissioner to India, was in Calcutta for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Saturday. In his only interview on this brief visit, Asquith answered some questions at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club after a thrilling finish to the race for which the Queen sends a gold-plated trophy from Buckingham Palace to Calcutta through the British high commission every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... 10 hr True Christian wi... 3
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 10 Go Blue Forever 7
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC