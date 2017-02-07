Leader of New Zealand's central bank to step down this year
In this Thursday, March 13, 2014, file photo, New Zealand Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler announces raising its benchmark interest rate by quarter of a percentage point to 2.75 percent in Wellington, New Zealand. Wheeler announced Tuesday he will step down in September when his five-year term expires.
