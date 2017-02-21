Kolkata American centre attack: Man accused of sheltering attackers arrested in Gaya
A 45-year-old man was arrested from Bihar's Gaya on Saturday for allegedly sheltering two men in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh days after the duo had attacked Kolkata's American Centre in January 2002, killing six persons. A joint Bihar, Jharkhand Police and Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad arrested Sarwar, who had been absconding since the two attackers were killed in an exchange of fire in Hazaribagh days after they had carried out the attack in Kolkata with AK-47 rifles.
