JD(U) backs probe of E Ahamed's death, says it is essential to put the speculations to rest16 min...
New Delhi, [India], Feb. 4 : Aligning with the demand of probe made in the Parliament on Thursday against the unethical approach by the RML hospital and Government towards Former Union Minister E Ahamed's death and his family, Janata Dal United has come out in fervent support of the investigation. Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav told ANI, "E Ahamed has been a very old and established politician of the parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
|Fri
|Any Bathroom Is Fine
|1
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC