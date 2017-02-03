New Delhi, [India], Feb. 4 : Aligning with the demand of probe made in the Parliament on Thursday against the unethical approach by the RML hospital and Government towards Former Union Minister E Ahamed's death and his family, Janata Dal United has come out in fervent support of the investigation. Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav told ANI, "E Ahamed has been a very old and established politician of the parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.