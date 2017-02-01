Japan to provide technical training to 40K Indians in 10 years22 min ago
New Delhi [India], Feb.2: Japan would skill 40,000 technical people in 10 years by collaborating with engineering colleges and other institutions said Japanese Ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu in Delhi on Thursday. While speaking at the prestigious International Engineering and Technology Fair , the ambassador stated that Japan is keenly interested in transferring technology to India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC