Japan to provide technical training to 40K Indians in 10 years22 min ago

Japan to provide technical training to 40K Indians in 10 years

New Delhi [India], Feb.2: Japan would skill 40,000 technical people in 10 years by collaborating with engineering colleges and other institutions said Japanese Ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu in Delhi on Thursday. While speaking at the prestigious International Engineering and Technology Fair , the ambassador stated that Japan is keenly interested in transferring technology to India.

