J&K police foils terror attack, kill two militants

14 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Jammu and Kashmir police foiled a major terror attack when they intercepted a vehicle and killed two top militants including a highly qualified lecturer at Amargarh village in Sopore. However, top counter insurgency officer of Jammu and Kashmir police and his colleague suffered injuries in the operation.

Chicago, IL

