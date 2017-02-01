Insignificant amount for defence won'...

Insignificant amount for defence won't help tackle collusive threat...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi [India], Feb. 2 : Defence Expert Major General P.K. Sehgal on Thursday said such an insignificant amount for defence in the Union Budget will not serve the purpose as India needs more force multipliers keeping in mind the possibility of collusive threat of China and Pakistan at any point of time. Major General Sehgal compared the defence budgets of India and China to justify his assertion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 3 hr Wildchild 1
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC