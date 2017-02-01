Insignificant amount for defence won't help tackle collusive threat...

New Delhi [India], Feb. 2 : Defence Expert Major General P.K. Sehgal on Thursday said such an insignificant amount for defence in the Union Budget will not serve the purpose as India needs more force multipliers keeping in mind the possibility of collusive threat of China and Pakistan at any point of time. Major General Sehgal compared the defence budgets of India and China to justify his assertion.

