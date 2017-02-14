India's Uttar Pradesh holds 2nd elect...

India's Uttar Pradesh holds 2nd election round, amid row over exit poll

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 15 Indians voted on Wednesday in the second round of a state election that is the biggest test of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he rose to power three years ago, as controversy raged over the illegal publication of an exit poll. The election, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh that is home to 220 million Indians, is the world's largest this year and will have a key influence on Modi's chances of clinching a second term as prime minister in 2019.

