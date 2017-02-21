India's top diplomat to visit Washing...

India's top diplomat to visit Washington for talks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

India's top diplomat will visit Washington this week for talks with the new U.S. administration, an Indian foreign ministry official said Sunday. Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar is expected to discuss with American officials India's concerns over proposed U.S. legislation that could make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from India and other countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... 2 hr Advents 2
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Sat Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,999 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC