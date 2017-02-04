Indians go to the polls in test for M...

Indians go to the polls in test for Modi's cash ban

NEW DELHI: Millions of Indians will begin voting Saturday in regional elections seen as the first major test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party after his controversial move to ban all high-value notes last year. Five Indian states will elect new governments over the next five weeks, with voting kicking off on Saturday in northern Punjab and Goa in the west.

