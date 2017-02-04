Indians go to the polls in test for Modi's cash ban
NEW DELHI: Millions of Indians will begin voting Saturday in regional elections seen as the first major test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party after his controversial move to ban all high-value notes last year. Five Indian states will elect new governments over the next five weeks, with voting kicking off on Saturday in northern Punjab and Goa in the west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
|9 hr
|Any Bathroom Is Fine
|1
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC