Indian snack maker Haldiram's posts p...

Indian snack maker Haldiram's posts positive 2016 growth

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bakery & Snacks

Haldiram's has announced a 13% revenue growth to reach Rs 4,000 crore in financial year 2016. In its financial report, Hildiram's claimed it is now seeing a higher turnover than its five biggest rivals combined, including Balaji Wafers, Prataap Snacks, Bikanervala, Bikaji Foods and DFM Foods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bakery & Snacks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC