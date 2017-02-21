Indian snack maker Haldiram's posts positive 2016 growth

Haldiram's has announced a 13% revenue growth to reach Rs 4,000 crore in financial year 2016. In its financial report, Hildiram's claimed it is now seeing a higher turnover than its five biggest rivals combined, including Balaji Wafers, Prataap Snacks, Bikanervala, Bikaji Foods and DFM Foods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bakery & Snacks.