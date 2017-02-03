Indian police bust $550 million inter...

Indian police bust $550 million internet scam that duped thousands

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Indian police have busted an internet scam in which around 650,000 people lost a combined 37 billion rupees after sending money to a company that promised they would earn cash by clicking on web links, police said on Friday. Police, who described the pyramid-style scheme as one of India's biggest ever, said they had arrested three ringleaders on the outskirts of New Delhi, the capital, and seized more than 5 billion rupees from bank accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... 2 hr Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Thu Wildchild 1
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC