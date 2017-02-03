Indian police bust $550 million internet scam that duped thousands

Indian police have busted an internet scam in which around 650,000 people lost a combined 37 billion rupees after sending money to a company that promised they would earn cash by clicking on web links, police said on Friday. Police, who described the pyramid-style scheme as one of India's biggest ever, said they had arrested three ringleaders on the outskirts of New Delhi, the capital, and seized more than 5 billion rupees from bank accounts.

