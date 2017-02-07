Indian Nobel peace laureate's replica...

Indian Nobel peace laureate's replica medal stolen

15 hrs ago

Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi's apartment in New Delhi has been burgled and a gold-plated replica of his medal and the citation are missing, police in India said. Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi's apartment in New Delhi has been burgled and a gold-plated replica of his medal and the citation are missing, police in India said.

Chicago, IL

