Indian national shot dead in Jamaica,...

Indian national shot dead in Jamaica, Sushma Swaraj assures help to family

New Delhi, Feb 11 : External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday assured to help an Indian national's family who has been shot dead during an armed robbery in Jamaica recently. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Talreja.

Chicago, IL

