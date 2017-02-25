Indian killed in Kansas: Indian Consu...

Indian killed in Kansas: Indian Consulate assures assistance to deceased's family

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In a phone interview with The New York Times on Friday, Alok Madasani, who was shot in the bar in Kansas, confirmed fears that the incident was racially motivated. Witnesses also told the Star that Purinton, 51, yelled "get out of my country " before he opened fire .

