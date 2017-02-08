Indian government feels cyber attacks heat with over 700 websites hacked in four years
Approximately 707 websites associated with the Indian government - both central and state - have been hit with security breaches in the past four years, Kiren Rijiju, the minister of state for home affairs said today. Looking at the number of attacks, it appears things have only gotten worse over the years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|4 hr
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|7 hr
|call4aparthied
|6
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Austin
|139
|Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
|Feb 3
|Any Bathroom Is Fine
|1
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 2
|Wildchild
|1
