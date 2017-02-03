Indian envoy meets Pakistan Punjab CM, discusses Pak action against terror
Indian envoy to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale on Saturday met Pakistani Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. Pakistan government sources told The Sunday Express that they discussed Islamabad's actions against terrorism days after Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed was placed under house arrest.
