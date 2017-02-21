Indian doctor, kidnapped in Libiya 18 months ago, rescued : Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Feb 22 : : Ramamurthy Kosanam, an Indian doctor who was kidnapped by ISIS militants in Libya 18 months ago, has been rescued, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Tuesday night. Dr.Ramamurthy Kosanam, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is being brought back to India shortly.

