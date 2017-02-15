Indian court jails incoming state leader

2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

India's Supreme Court jailed the anointed next leader of Tamil Nadu for four years for corruption Tuesday, heightening the turmoil in a state still reeling from the death of its long-time matriarch. V.K. Sasikala was told to surrender immediately to prison authorities after judges overturned her acquittal in a long-running "disproportionate assets" case that also involved her late mentor Jayalalithaa Jayaram.

Chicago, IL

