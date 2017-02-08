Indian cops arrest US businessman ove...

Indian cops arrest US businessman over idol smuggling

MUMBAI: Indian police have arrested an American businessman accused of involvement in an international smuggling ring that illegally trades in artefacts believed looted from temples, officers said Wednesday. They detained Vijay Nanda, a US citizen of Indian origin, after finding antiques including terracotta figurines more than 2,000 years old at his premises in Mumbai.

