Indian cops arrest US businessman over idol smuggling
MUMBAI: Indian police have arrested an American businessman accused of involvement in an international smuggling ring that illegally trades in artefacts believed looted from temples, officers said Wednesday. They detained Vijay Nanda, a US citizen of Indian origin, after finding antiques including terracotta figurines more than 2,000 years old at his premises in Mumbai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|57 min
|Brexit
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|1 hr
|call4aparthied
|6
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Austin
|139
|Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
|Feb 3
|Any Bathroom Is Fine
|1
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 2
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC