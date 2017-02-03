Indian Coast Guard, UAE counter parts to take part in joint exercise1 hour ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 6 : The Indian Coast Guard and their UAE counter parts will take part in a joint exercise and sharing of operational expertise from today. Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pavak has arrived on a goodwill visit to Dubai and has anchored itself at Port Rashid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Austin
|139
|Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
|Fri
|Any Bathroom Is Fine
|1
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 2
|Wildchild
|1
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC