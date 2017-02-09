Indian boy born with 4 legs, 2 penises recovering after surgery
Doctors at Bangalore's Narayana Health City described the complexities of the case to local reporters at a news conference Thursday. The boy, who has not yet been named, was born with polymelia -- a rare congenital birth defect that results in extra limbs or organs, which are usually deformed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|2 hr
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Wed
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Wed
|call4aparthied
|6
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Austin
|139
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC