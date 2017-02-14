Indian army: 3 soldiers, 1 rebel kill...

Indian army: 3 soldiers, 1 rebel killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Indian paramilitary soldiers stands guard outside a base camp near the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 kilometers northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Three Indian army soldiers and a suspected rebel were killed in the gun battle in the Indian portion of Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

