India welcomes Pakistan's move of putting Mumbai attacks mastermind on terror list

On a cautious note, India Monday welcomed Pakistan's move of putting 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and banned outfit Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed's name on its national terror list. "Saeed is an international terrorist, the mastermind of Mumbai terrorist attack and responsible for unleashing wave of terrorism against Pakistan's neighbours through Lashkar-e-Toiba/JuD and their affiliates," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.

