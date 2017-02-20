India welcomes Pakistan's move of putting Mumbai attacks mastermind on terror list
On a cautious note, India Monday welcomed Pakistan's move of putting 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind and banned outfit Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed's name on its national terror list. "Saeed is an international terrorist, the mastermind of Mumbai terrorist attack and responsible for unleashing wave of terrorism against Pakistan's neighbours through Lashkar-e-Toiba/JuD and their affiliates," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup told the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|14 hr
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC