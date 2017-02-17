India waiting for 'credible action' a...

India waiting for 'credible action' against Hafiz

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's decision to further curb Jamaatud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed 's activities by naming him under the Anti-Terrorism Act did not evoke an immediate response from India but put put the focus on whether PM Nawaz Sharif is being provided some leeway by the new army chief Qamar Bajwa . The Indian government is understood to be ambivalent about the move and could continue to hedge its response by seeking sustained and credible action against the 26/11 mastermind given that Saeed has been a close ally of the army and ISI.

Chicago, IL

