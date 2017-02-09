India, U.S. express satisfaction over...

India, U.S. express satisfaction over blooming defence cooperation10 min ago

12 hrs ago

New Delhi [India], Feb. 9 : Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had a telephonic conversation with United States Defence Secretary James Mattis expressed satisfaction over the progress in defence cooperation between the two nations. New Delhi and Washington D.C. hailed the recent progress in defence cooperation and hailed its significance in the regional and global context.

Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
On the road with the - good' Mughal
Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
Chicago, IL

