India, U.S. express satisfaction over blooming defence cooperation10 min ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 9 : Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had a telephonic conversation with United States Defence Secretary James Mattis expressed satisfaction over the progress in defence cooperation between the two nations. New Delhi and Washington D.C. hailed the recent progress in defence cooperation and hailed its significance in the regional and global context.
