India to install full-body truck scanners along international borders
New Delhi, Feb 8 : The central government is procuring full-body truck scanners for installation at select points along India's international borders, in accordance with the laid down procedure, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Kiren Rijiju sadi that the central government is procuring five Full Body Truck Scanners for installation at Attari, Poonch-Chakkanda-Bagh and Uri-Salamabad on the Indo-Pak border, at Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh Border and at Raxual on the Indo-Nepal Border.
