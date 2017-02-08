India to install full-body truck scan...

India to install full-body truck scanners along international borders

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Feb 8 : The central government is procuring full-body truck scanners for installation at select points along India's international borders, in accordance with the laid down procedure, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Kiren Rijiju sadi that the central government is procuring five Full Body Truck Scanners for installation at Attari, Poonch-Chakkanda-Bagh and Uri-Salamabad on the Indo-Pak border, at Petrapole on the Indo-Bangladesh Border and at Raxual on the Indo-Nepal Border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 37 min spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal 15 hr PAKI SLaYER 2
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 18 hr call4aparthied 6
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC