India police arrest cheap mobile maker on fraud charges
Police say they have arrested the director of an Indian company that said it was selling the world's cheapest smartphone on fraud charges. Police say Mohit Goel was arrested late Thursday in the northern town of Ghaziabad following a complaint that his company, Ringing Bells, had not supplied the handsets that a phone distribution company had paid for.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
