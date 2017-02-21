India police arrest cheap mobile make...

India police arrest cheap mobile maker on fraud charges

Police say they have arrested the director of an Indian company that said it was selling the world's cheapest smartphone on fraud charges. Police say Mohit Goel was arrested late Thursday in the northern town of Ghaziabad following a complaint that his company, Ringing Bells, had not supplied the handsets that a phone distribution company had paid for.

