India lobbies Trump administration to avert visa threat

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India attends the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017. India has stepped up its lobbying effort against moves in the U. S. Congress to impose curbs on visas for skilled workers that threaten the South Asian nation's tech sector, which employs more than 3.5 million people.

