India keen to buy foreign coking coal assets - Minister
Feb 6 Coal India Ltd, the world's top coal miner, plans to acquire coking coal assets abroad as India lacks technology to economically develop local reserves, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said. "The recent spurt in global coal prices, particularly for coking coal, is expected to create an encouraging scenario for such acquisition process," Goyal told lawmakers in a written reply.
