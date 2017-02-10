India, Japan agree to play greater role in Indo-Pacific region1 hour ago
New Delhi , Feb. 13: India and Japan have agreed that both sides can play an important role in peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking today at an event of ' Indo-Pacific Region: Converging India-Japan Interests', Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the two sides carry the responsibility to maintain peace and stability of the region as they do not believe in militarization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|16 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC