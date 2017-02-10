India, Japan agree to play greater ro...

India, Japan agree to play greater role in Indo-Pacific region1 hour ago

8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi , Feb. 13: India and Japan have agreed that both sides can play an important role in peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking today at an event of ' Indo-Pacific Region: Converging India-Japan Interests', Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the two sides carry the responsibility to maintain peace and stability of the region as they do not believe in militarization.

Chicago, IL

