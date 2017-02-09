India issues demarche to China on Masood Azhar issue
India on Thursday hit out at China for its remarks that there was no consensus over the United States' proposal to ban Pathankot attack mastermind and Jaish-e-Mohammed is chief Masood Azhar at the United Nations, saying if there is a change in the Chinese position, there will be a consensus as well. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup also said that the matter has been taken up with the Chinese Ambassador in New Delhi and a similar demarche is being made in Beijing.
