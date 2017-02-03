India Impounds Ships, Detains Crew Ov...

India Impounds Ships, Detains Crew Over Oil Spill

Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing. About 20 tonnes of heavy fuel oil leaked and a complete clean-up is expected to take eight to 10 days, according to an Indian coast guard spokesman.

Chicago, IL

