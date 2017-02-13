India has democracy because Hindus are in majority: BJP backs Rijiju1 hour ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 14 : Minister of State Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who found himself in a tough spot after his tweets on decline in Hindu population, has found support in the Bharatiya Janata Party . Backing his statement, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said India has democracy just because Hindus are in the majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|14 min
|Aneirin
|8
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC