India has democracy because Hindus are in majority: BJP backs Rijiju1 hour ago

New Delhi [India], Feb. 14 : Minister of State Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who found himself in a tough spot after his tweets on decline in Hindu population, has found support in the Bharatiya Janata Party . Backing his statement, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said India has democracy just because Hindus are in the majority.

Chicago, IL

