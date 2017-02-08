India got its Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago: Rahul
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the United States recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago. Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|37 min
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|15 hr
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|18 hr
|call4aparthied
|6
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Austin
|139
|Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In...
|Feb 3
|Any Bathroom Is Fine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC