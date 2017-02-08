India got its Trump in the form of Mo...

India got its Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago: Rahul

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the United States recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago. Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 37 min spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal 15 hr PAKI SLaYER 2
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 18 hr call4aparthied 6
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC