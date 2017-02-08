India got its Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago: Rahul

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the United States recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago. Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move.

