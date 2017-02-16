India demands 'strongest action' from...

India demands 'strongest action' from US after Kansas killing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

New Delhi: India demanded the "strongest action" from the US government Sunday after an Indian expatriate was killed and another wounded in a suspected hate crime in the midwestern state of Kansas. Indians at home and in the United States have expressed shock at the shooting of the two young engineers by a drunk white man who allegedly screamed "Get out of my country!" The two men, who had been living in the US for the last few years, were targeted at a bar in Olathe, a suburb of Kansas City, late Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... 21 hr Advents 2
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Sat Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC