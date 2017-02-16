India demands 'strongest action' from US after Kansas killing

New Delhi: India demanded the "strongest action" from the US government Sunday after an Indian expatriate was killed and another wounded in a suspected hate crime in the midwestern state of Kansas. Indians at home and in the United States have expressed shock at the shooting of the two young engineers by a drunk white man who allegedly screamed "Get out of my country!" The two men, who had been living in the US for the last few years, were targeted at a bar in Olathe, a suburb of Kansas City, late Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.