India condemns deadly shooting of engineer in Kansas as FBI probes 'hate crime'

Kansas: A shooting in a Kansas bar on Wednesday that left one Indian engineer dead and another injured has escalated into an international incident amid fears the attack was motivated by race.Authorities in the United States, including agents from the FBI, are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime, and India's government expressed shock over the episode in suburban Kansas City. President Trump's first month Key moments from the first month of the 45th President of the US, Donald J. Trump.

