India commits soft loans worth $340 m...

India commits soft loans worth $340 million to Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

India has committed soft loans to Nepal worth United States dollars 340 million, to build a bridge project and 15 road projects. Lekhak expressed hope that India would continue its support to Nepals infrastructure development activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Sun poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC