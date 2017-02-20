India commits soft loans worth $340 million to Nepal
India has committed soft loans to Nepal worth United States dollars 340 million, to build a bridge project and 15 road projects. Lekhak expressed hope that India would continue its support to Nepals infrastructure development activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Sun
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC