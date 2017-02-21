India arrests heads of adoption centre over trafficking
Indian police said Tuesday they have arrested the heads of an adoption centre suspected of selling at least 17 children to foreign couples, the latest trafficking scandal to hit the country. Indian crime officials stand near the entrance of the "Ashray" Home in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday , which is at the centre of an alleged child trafficking scandal in the district of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.
