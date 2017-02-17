How the Indian Navy destroyed the Ghazi

The sinking of the Pakistan submarine Ghazi just before the 1971 War has remained an enigma for 45 years. As The Ghazi Attack releases nationwide on February 17, Rediff.com 's Vipin Vijayan dives deep into the naval mystery.

Chicago, IL

