How the Indian Navy destroyed the Ghazi
The sinking of the Pakistan submarine Ghazi just before the 1971 War has remained an enigma for 45 years. As The Ghazi Attack releases nationwide on February 17, Rediff.com 's Vipin Vijayan dives deep into the naval mystery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Thu
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Thu
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC