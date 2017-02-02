How drugs are used to woo voters in India's Punjab

Gurdaspur, India: Opium addict Rajendar usually has to beg, steal or borrow to get his fix but at election season in India's Punjab province, a packet is delivered to his home in a bid to win his vote. "Like all addicts, I love elections and wish we had them every month," the 38-year-old says with a twinkle in his eye.

