Gurgaon gold heist: Key accused bet o...

Gurgaon gold heist: Key accused bet on New Zealand, but India won

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

As the nation celebrated India's one-day series win against New Zealand in October last year, kingpin of the Gurgaon gold heist, Hoshiar Singh, mourned the loss of Rs 20 lakh he had bet. Sources told The Sunday Express that the four arrested accused stayed in different hostels in DLF Phase III and met three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Fri Go Blue Forever 7
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Fri Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC