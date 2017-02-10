Gurgaon gold heist: Key accused bet on New Zealand, but India won
As the nation celebrated India's one-day series win against New Zealand in October last year, kingpin of the Gurgaon gold heist, Hoshiar Singh, mourned the loss of Rs 20 lakh he had bet. Sources told The Sunday Express that the four arrested accused stayed in different hostels in DLF Phase III and met three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Fri
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Austin
|139
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC