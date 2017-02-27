Gunmen kill seven in Sri Lanka prison bus shooting
Prison buses transporting remand prisoners have come under attack regularly recently, as rival gangs take revenge and try to prevent them coming out on bail. The attackers opened fire on the bus transporting prisoners from Kalutara prison to a magistrate court, police media spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said.
