Gunmen kill seven in Sri Lanka prison...

Gunmen kill seven in Sri Lanka prison bus shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Prison buses transporting remand prisoners have come under attack regularly recently, as rival gangs take revenge and try to prevent them coming out on bail. The attackers opened fire on the bus transporting prisoners from Kalutara prison to a magistrate court, police media spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Sun Advents 2
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC